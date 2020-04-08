All apartments in Carmel
339 Autumn Drive

Location

339 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb location in the heart of downtown Carmel! Walking distance to the Palladium, Farmers Market, City Center, and the Monon.
This double master suite townhome has new carpet and fresh paint and gets tons of natural light. Both master suites have walk-in closets. Office on the lower level is complete with a full bathroom and may be turned into a third bedroom. The extended kitchen and hearth room make for a great entertaining area. Kitchen appliances have all been replaced and upgraded over the last 1.5 years, including stainless steel fridge and oven. In addition, there’s a new water heater, furnace, water softener, water purifier, and even an outlet to plug in your electric car! Great condo with a great location! Notepads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Autumn Drive have any available units?
339 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 339 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 339 Autumn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
339 Autumn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 339 Autumn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 339 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 339 Autumn Drive does offer parking.
Does 339 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 Autumn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 339 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 339 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 339 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 Autumn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Autumn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Autumn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
