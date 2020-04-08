339 Autumn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Superb location in the heart of downtown Carmel! Walking distance to the Palladium, Farmers Market, City Center, and the Monon.

This double master suite townhome has new carpet and fresh paint and gets tons of natural light. Both master suites have walk-in closets. Office on the lower level is complete with a full bathroom and may be turned into a third bedroom. The extended kitchen and hearth room make for a great entertaining area. Kitchen appliances have all been replaced and upgraded over the last 1.5 years, including stainless steel fridge and oven. In addition, there's a new water heater, furnace, water softener, water purifier, and even an outlet to plug in your electric car! Great condo with a great location!