Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in a fantastic Carmel location! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to both the Monon Trail and Clay Terrace, and convenient to most everything in Carmel & Westfield. This home has it all, with an updated kitchen and baths, an oversized 2 car garage w/ storage, a large deck, fully fenced back yard and storage shed.