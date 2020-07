Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Pristine luxury townhome in the Village Of WestClay ready to move in NOW! 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Gourmet Kitchen, Open floorplan, expansive balcony for entertainment, Lower level can be another area for family to gather, can be a den or office. Lock and leave and maintenance free. Enjoy all the village has to offer, walk to shops, restaurant, banks, pool, fitness area, tennis,park and so much more...VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW, MOVE IN READY.