Updated and Modern! Carmel Centerpointe offers prestige, success and convenience with affordable rents. Located in the heart of Carmel off Rangeline Road. Across from The Kroger Super Store and The new Proscenium. Ample parking on 4 sides of building. Your signage on front of building and tremendous traffic count! SEE ATTACHED FLOOR PLANS.