Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:30 AM

13942 Four Seasons Way

13942 Four Seasons Way · No Longer Available
Location

13942 Four Seasons Way, Carmel, IN 46074
Lakeside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home available for rent now in West carmel in Lakeside Park !! Home features 4 beds w/ 3 full baths. Main level features office and formal dining areas. Family room, w/ soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace, & lg windows. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, glass backsplash & wrap-around bar for addl seating. Grand owners suite w/ vaulted ceilings, a view of the backyard, full tub, separate shower & walk-in California Closet. Upstairs offers 3 decent size bedrooms. Finished basement to enjoy the addl large living area w/ built-in sound system, extra room for guest & full bath. Beautifully landscaped with covered Patio in the backyard Neighborhood Pool and easy access to highway and award wining Carmel Clay schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have any available units?
13942 Four Seasons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13942 Four Seasons Way have?
Some of 13942 Four Seasons Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13942 Four Seasons Way currently offering any rent specials?
13942 Four Seasons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13942 Four Seasons Way pet-friendly?
No, 13942 Four Seasons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way offer parking?
Yes, 13942 Four Seasons Way offers parking.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13942 Four Seasons Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have a pool?
Yes, 13942 Four Seasons Way has a pool.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have accessible units?
No, 13942 Four Seasons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13942 Four Seasons Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13942 Four Seasons Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13942 Four Seasons Way does not have units with air conditioning.
