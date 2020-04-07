13942 Four Seasons Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate home available for rent now in West carmel in Lakeside Park !! Home features 4 beds w/ 3 full baths. Main level features office and formal dining areas. Family room, w/ soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace, & lg windows. Updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, glass backsplash & wrap-around bar for addl seating. Grand owners suite w/ vaulted ceilings, a view of the backyard, full tub, separate shower & walk-in California Closet. Upstairs offers 3 decent size bedrooms. Finished basement to enjoy the addl large living area w/ built-in sound system, extra room for guest & full bath. Beautifully landscaped with covered Patio in the backyard Neighborhood Pool and easy access to highway and award wining Carmel Clay schools