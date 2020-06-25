Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13152 Beckwith Dr Available 08/21/19 Beautiful home in Carmel's Shelborne Park - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in Carmel is over 3,600 sq ft with an unfinished basement (1,932 sq ft). Formal dining room and living room are situated on either side of the foyer, spacious family room with fireplace has a soaring ceiling with large windows and an abundance of light, eat-in kitchen has a center island and breakfast area, separate office space on the main floor, loft/bonus area upstairs, master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, and the patio is a great place to relax or entertain! Pets allowed with approval and an additional refundable deposit of 1/2 months rent (per pet).



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE2477708)