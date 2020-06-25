All apartments in Carmel
13152 Beckwith Dr

13152 Beckwith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13152 Beckwith Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Shelborne Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13152 Beckwith Dr Available 08/21/19 Beautiful home in Carmel's Shelborne Park - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in Carmel is over 3,600 sq ft with an unfinished basement (1,932 sq ft). Formal dining room and living room are situated on either side of the foyer, spacious family room with fireplace has a soaring ceiling with large windows and an abundance of light, eat-in kitchen has a center island and breakfast area, separate office space on the main floor, loft/bonus area upstairs, master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower, and the patio is a great place to relax or entertain! Pets allowed with approval and an additional refundable deposit of 1/2 months rent (per pet).

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE2477708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have any available units?
13152 Beckwith Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13152 Beckwith Dr have?
Some of 13152 Beckwith Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13152 Beckwith Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13152 Beckwith Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13152 Beckwith Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13152 Beckwith Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr offer parking?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have a pool?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have accessible units?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13152 Beckwith Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13152 Beckwith Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
