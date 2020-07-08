13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great home just in time for the Spring market. If you are building and you sold your home or new to the market and need a home for a short term then this could be the one. See details for a short lease. Available-5/1-9/31/20. Home is located on a cul-de-sac street with private lot. Multiple living areas for everyone to have their own space. Nice open Kitchen to Family Rm. Master Bdrm with en suite and walk-in-closet. Finished basement which could be used for entertainment or just storage. Home can be furnished or unfurnished.