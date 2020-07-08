All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:54 AM

13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court

13014 Southampton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13014 Southampton Court, Carmel, IN 46032
Springmill Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home just in time for the Spring market. If you are building and you sold your home or new to the market and need a home for a short term then this could be the one. See details for a short lease. Available-5/1-9/31/20. Home is located on a cul-de-sac street with private lot. Multiple living areas for everyone to have their own space. Nice open Kitchen to Family Rm. Master Bdrm with en suite and walk-in-closet. Finished basement which could be used for entertainment or just storage. Home can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have any available units?
13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have?
Some of 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court currently offering any rent specials?
13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court pet-friendly?
No, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court offer parking?
Yes, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court offers parking.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have a pool?
No, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court does not have a pool.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have accessible units?
No, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13014 SOUTHAMPTON Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis