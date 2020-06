Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in downtown Carmel with a formal dining room and spacious all seasons porch with ceramic tile floor off of the great room. Oversized garage with workshop area. Great fenced backyard. Awesome location within walking distance to the library, elementary school, high school, The Arts and Design District and the Monon Trail. A must see!