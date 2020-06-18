All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:00 PM

12740 Apsley Ln

12740 Apsley Lane · (317) 595-1900
Location

12740 Apsley Lane, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. This fantastic home is just steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new Carmel West Library. The large gourmet kitchen features white 42" cabinetry and connects to the hearth room with a cozy fireplace and tree views. (New stainless steel appliances have been ordered) Upper level contains two master bedrooms, each with their own bath and vaulted ceilings. The first floor bedroom could also be used for your home office, gym or playroom--and also has its own private bathroom with shower. The 2-car garage provides tons of storage. Brand new plush carpeting & paint throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 Apsley Ln have any available units?
12740 Apsley Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12740 Apsley Ln have?
Some of 12740 Apsley Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 Apsley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12740 Apsley Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 Apsley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12740 Apsley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12740 Apsley Ln does offer parking.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12740 Apsley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12740 Apsley Ln has a pool.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln have accessible units?
No, 12740 Apsley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12740 Apsley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12740 Apsley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12740 Apsley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
