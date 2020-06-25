All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 12640 Apsley Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
12640 Apsley Ln
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

12640 Apsley Ln

12640 Apsley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12640 Apsley Lane, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Custom Home in heart of Village of West Clay. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, center island with breakfast bar, hardwood floor, Pantry. Breakfast Room out to screened Porch overlooking private Patio. Great Room with fireplace flanked by built-in book shelves, hardwood floors. Master Suite upper level with tray ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master Bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower. Bedrooms Two & Three upper level. Finished Basement with large Family Room, Fourth Bedroom, full Bath. Enjoy West Clay amenities which include Pool, Park and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Apsley Ln have any available units?
12640 Apsley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12640 Apsley Ln have?
Some of 12640 Apsley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Apsley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Apsley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Apsley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12640 Apsley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12640 Apsley Ln offers parking.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12640 Apsley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12640 Apsley Ln has a pool.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln have accessible units?
No, 12640 Apsley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12640 Apsley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12640 Apsley Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12640 Apsley Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis