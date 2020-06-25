12640 Apsley Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Upgraded Custom Home in heart of Village of West Clay. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, center island with breakfast bar, hardwood floor, Pantry. Breakfast Room out to screened Porch overlooking private Patio. Great Room with fireplace flanked by built-in book shelves, hardwood floors. Master Suite upper level with tray ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master Bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower. Bedrooms Two & Three upper level. Finished Basement with large Family Room, Fourth Bedroom, full Bath. Enjoy West Clay amenities which include Pool, Park and Clubhouse.