11142 Saint Charles Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful East Carmel home ideally set upon a lush and private CDS 1/2 acre Lot. A large 2-Story Entry welcomes you inside. The large Kitchen overlooks the Great Room and Bay Window Breakfast Nook, all of which overlook the private Backyard Setting. Enjoy Outdoor Living on your Upper and Lower Patios complete with a large Outdoor Fireplace. Entertain in the Lower Level complete with Rec Room and Wine Cellar. Main Floor Den with Built Ins is perfect for those who need a Home Office. Master Retreat offers 2 Walk In Closets. All Guest Bedrooms are generous in size with 2 sharing a J&J Bathroom and the 4th offers its own private Bathroom. Oversized side load 3 Car Garage offers plenty of Storage Space. Great location with easy access.