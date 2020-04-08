All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 11142 Saint Charles Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
11142 Saint Charles Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11142 Saint Charles Place

11142 St Charles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11142 St Charles Place, Carmel, IN 46033
Kingswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful East Carmel home ideally set upon a lush and private CDS 1/2 acre Lot. A large 2-Story Entry welcomes you inside. The large Kitchen overlooks the Great Room and Bay Window Breakfast Nook, all of which overlook the private Backyard Setting. Enjoy Outdoor Living on your Upper and Lower Patios complete with a large Outdoor Fireplace. Entertain in the Lower Level complete with Rec Room and Wine Cellar. Main Floor Den with Built Ins is perfect for those who need a Home Office. Master Retreat offers 2 Walk In Closets. All Guest Bedrooms are generous in size with 2 sharing a J&J Bathroom and the 4th offers its own private Bathroom. Oversized side load 3 Car Garage offers plenty of Storage Space. Great location with easy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have any available units?
11142 Saint Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 11142 Saint Charles Place have?
Some of 11142 Saint Charles Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11142 Saint Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
11142 Saint Charles Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11142 Saint Charles Place pet-friendly?
No, 11142 Saint Charles Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place offer parking?
Yes, 11142 Saint Charles Place does offer parking.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11142 Saint Charles Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have a pool?
No, 11142 Saint Charles Place does not have a pool.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have accessible units?
No, 11142 Saint Charles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11142 Saint Charles Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11142 Saint Charles Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11142 Saint Charles Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis