1112 Sedona Pass

Beautiful main level 3BR/2BA condo is now available for rent! It steps from the Monon trail and close to downtown Carmel. It features a great room that includes a cozy fireplace, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, laundry room, large dining room, updated kitchen that has stunning granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar for all those creative cooks! But that is not all it has a oversized two car attached garage for all the storage you will need! The community offers a peaceful pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts and clubhouse! Convenient location near highway access, shopping, dining & more! This is truly is an amazing place to live, so don't miss it!