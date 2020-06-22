All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1112 Sedona Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1112 Sedona Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 Sedona Pass

1112 Sedona Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful main level 3BR/2BA condo is now available for rent! It steps from the Monon trail and close to downtown Carmel. It features a great room that includes a cozy fireplace, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, laundry room, large dining room, updated kitchen that has stunning granite counter-tops and a breakfast bar for all those creative cooks! But that is not all it has a oversized two car attached garage for all the storage you will need! The community offers a peaceful pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts and clubhouse! Convenient location near highway access, shopping, dining & more! This is truly is an amazing place to live, so don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Sedona Pass have any available units?
1112 Sedona Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1112 Sedona Pass have?
Some of 1112 Sedona Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Sedona Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Sedona Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Sedona Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Sedona Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Sedona Pass does offer parking.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Sedona Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Sedona Pass has a pool.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass have accessible units?
No, 1112 Sedona Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Sedona Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Sedona Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Sedona Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis