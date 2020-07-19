All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1055 2nd Avenue NW

1055 2nd Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1055 2nd Ave NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate End unit townhome available for Rent Now in Carmel !!! Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths , open family room, eatin kitchen & lower level separate office room with 2 car attached garage. Main level with hardwood floors. throughout with two-way fireplace. Large kitchen w quartz counters tops, double oven, center island with 42 "cabinets along with open deck at the back. Master bedroom W double sink & garden tub & a huge walkin closet. 2 other bedrooms w/ laundry room up with washer dryer. End unit with with extra windows and extra storage, over-sized front deck. Water softener included. Outside lawn and snow removal included. Award wining Carmel Clay schools , close to US 31 and surrounded by shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have any available units?
1055 2nd Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have?
Some of 1055 2nd Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 2nd Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1055 2nd Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 2nd Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1055 2nd Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1055 2nd Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 2nd Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1055 2nd Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1055 2nd Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 2nd Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 2nd Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 2nd Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
