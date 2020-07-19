1055 2nd Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate End unit townhome available for Rent Now in Carmel !!! Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths , open family room, eatin kitchen & lower level separate office room with 2 car attached garage. Main level with hardwood floors. throughout with two-way fireplace. Large kitchen w quartz counters tops, double oven, center island with 42 "cabinets along with open deck at the back. Master bedroom W double sink & garden tub & a huge walkin closet. 2 other bedrooms w/ laundry room up with washer dryer. End unit with with extra windows and extra storage, over-sized front deck. Water softener included. Outside lawn and snow removal included. Award wining Carmel Clay schools , close to US 31 and surrounded by shopping and restaurants.