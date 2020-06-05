540 Tracy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Great floor plan on this beautiful updated home! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Spacious great room with open concept. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wonderful screened porch off the kitchen in the back of home. Loft and Family room, master suite with jetted tub and over sized closet. Neighborhood lot lines are oversized and the homes have elbow room for your enjoyment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.