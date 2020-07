Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room trash valet yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district. Offering upscale amenities and modern interiors, Union Green is a luxury lifestyle community of modern apartment living combined with ground floor retail and dining, anchored by Rush on Main restaurant. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, Bluetooth entry and SMART locks. A full list of amenities is listed below.