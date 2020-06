Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY!!! Cozy Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 car garage with storage space and long driveway for additional parking. Freshly painted, carpet cleaned, new floor in kitchen and living room, new tile in bathroom. Close to Shopping, restaurants, wheeling metra station and tollways I-294 & I-94. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and exterior maintenance. Don't miss out on this one....