Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheeling
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

201 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with washer-dryer

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. Family room with wall of windows for lots of natural light. One car detached garage. Large yard for entertaining. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1182 Northbury Lane
1182 Northbury Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
GREAT COACH HOME FOR RENT! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN WITH 42"OAK CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT,BIG LIVING ROOM. & SEPARATE DINING ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT.2ND FLOOR W/BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE BALCONY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with July/August move in for all two bed floor plans with a 14 month lease.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY FACING GREEN AREA*THIS IS A

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1116 CAPTAINS Lane
1116 Captains Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1573 sqft
This is an absolutely beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
738 Kristy Lane
738 Kristy Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with great layout located in a highly desirable neighborhood. Sunlit high living room ceilings with overlooking loft on 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Cindy Lane
240 Cindy Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **$500 OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/20**Adorable brick ranch updated in 2018. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Fenced in yard.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
121 Pauline Avenue
121 Pauline Avenue, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Incredible value awaits in this GORGEOUS updated 1/2 duplex! Immaculately maintained with so much space, natural light, and stunning updates throughout, this one won't last long! You'll love preparing meals in this updated kitchen with granite

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook West
3857 MAPLE Avenue
3857 Maple Avenue, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage nestled on a wooded lot, in a quiet, child-friendly neighborhood amidst million dollar homes. New flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, private backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Beautiful and bright single family home on a quiet street! Hardwood floors thru-out the house, European custom kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter top.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3451 North Carriageway Drive
3451 Carriage Way Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1525 sqft
Perfect Location for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Executive Rental! Freshly Painted Gray. Laminate Floors Throughout, In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1024 COVE Drive
1024 Cove Drive, Prospect Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
AWESOME LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH + 1 CAR GARAGE IN POPULAR QUINCY PARK. JUST MIN TO METRA, 294, RANDHURST, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE. ENJOY A FULL AMENITY KITCHEN WHICH OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LIVING / DINING AREA.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Town Place Townhomes
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
297 Tanager Court
297 Tanager Court, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schools : Pritchett elementary, Stevenson high school Just behind 7/11 , restaurants and preschool. Close to woodmans 24hr grocery store gas station and bus stop. Safe and good locality.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
642 INVERRARY Lane
642 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
814 sqft
This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house.

July 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheeling rents held steady over the past month

Wheeling rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheeling stand at $1,148 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,350 for a two-bedroom. Wheeling's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheeling, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Wheeling rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Wheeling, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheeling is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Wheeling's median two-bedroom rent of $1,350 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wheeling's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheeling than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Wheeling.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wheeling 1 BedroomsWheeling 2 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheeling 3 BedroomsWheeling Apartments under $1,000Wheeling Apartments under $1,100
    Wheeling Apartments with BalconyWheeling Apartments with GarageWheeling Apartments with GymWheeling Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
    Wheeling Apartments with PoolWheeling Apartments with Washer-DryerWheeling Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheeling Furnished ApartmentsWheeling Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL
    Lake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College