Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheeling
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

225 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with garage

Wheeling apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. One car detached garage. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 01,2020* POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
428 Park Avenue
428 Park Avenue, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1026 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! Cozy Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 car garage with storage space and long driveway for additional parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
759 Prestwick Lane
759 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
LARGEST MODEL FULLERTON II. 3 BEDROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT (ON 3RD FLOOR,) AND DEN TOO. END UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH OVER-SIZED MAPLE CABINETS, PANTRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GRANITE TILE, S.S. APPLIANCES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
593 PRESTWICK Lane
593 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ASTOR PLACE. MULTI LEVEL TOWNHOME IN GREAT MOVE IN CONDITION. GREAT ROOM SIZES. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" CABINETS. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
403 Chukker Court
403 Chukker Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Polo Run Condo Rental available immediately! 2BR/1BA laundry in unit WITH attached garage. Doesn't get much better than that. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS. NO PETS OF TENANTS FRIENDS OR FAMILY EITHER. Minimum credit score required. One year minimum for lease.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
620 Inverrary Ln
620 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1635 sqft
Beautifully updated from top to bottom 2-story townhouse w/ finished basement & direct access to attached garage in popular INVERRARY subdivision! (Deerfield) Hardwood floor thru-out. Newer windows & 6 panel doors. Bright & open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Town Place Townhomes
1 Unit Available
421 Town Place Circle
421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with Award winning Stevenson High School district.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
297 Tanager Court
297 Tanager Court, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2206 sqft
Schools : Pritchett elementary, Stevenson high school Just behind 7/11 , restaurants and preschool. Close to woodmans 24hr grocery store gas station and bus stop. Safe and good locality.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
642 INVERRARY Lane
642 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
814 sqft
This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
412 MALLARD Drive
412 Mallard Drive, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
LOCATED IN POPULAR PARK WEST SUBDIVISION - DEERFIELD! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WELL MAINTAINED 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT . REMODELED KITCHEN - OPEN TO DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM HARDWOOD FLOORS. AWARD-WINNING STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
River Woods
1 Unit Available
565 Juneberry Road
565 Juneberry Road, Riverwoods, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
4882 sqft
Elegant Riverwoods Estate Home all Brick Colonial on Beautiful Wooded Acres affords the ultimate in Privacy. Features 4 Bedrms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Story Great Room along kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sutton point
1 Unit Available
4047 Rutgers Lane
4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins.
City Guide for Wheeling, IL

Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).

Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheeling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wheeling, IL

Wheeling apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wheeling 2 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheeling 3 BedroomsWheeling Apartments under $1,000Wheeling Apartments under $1,100Wheeling Apartments with Balcony
Wheeling Apartments with GarageWheeling Apartments with GymWheeling Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
Wheeling Apartments with PoolWheeling Apartments with Washer-DryerWheeling Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheeling Furnished ApartmentsWheeling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL
Lake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College