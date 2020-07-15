All apartments in Wheeling
Find more places like Foxboro Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheeling, IL
/
Foxboro Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

Foxboro Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
470 Foxboro Dr · (833) 619-0747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask about our new leasing special! Receive 1 MONTH FREE - Call today for details.
Browse Similar Places
Wheeling
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 452A · Avail. Sep 14

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 424B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 201B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206A · Avail. Aug 6

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 453A · Avail. Sep 12

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 638B · Avail. Aug 12

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 880 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxboro Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers. Find your new home in our charming community, offering a resort style swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and monthly resident events. Stay tuned for updates on our fully redesigned clubhouse and renovated fitness center. COMING SOON!Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature open layouts, ample natural lighting, and tasteful interior finishes. Enjoy renovated galley-style kitchens, large sliding glass patio doors, walk-in closets and functional living space. Call today to schedule your visit! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: First Dog: $350, Second Dog: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35 per dog/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb limit per dog
Cats
fee: First Cat: $250, Second Cat: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxboro Apartments have any available units?
Foxboro Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxboro Apartments have?
Some of Foxboro Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxboro Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Foxboro Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Ask about our new leasing special! Receive 1 MONTH FREE - Call today for details.
Is Foxboro Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxboro Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Foxboro Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Foxboro Apartments offers parking.
Does Foxboro Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxboro Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxboro Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Foxboro Apartments has a pool.
Does Foxboro Apartments have accessible units?
No, Foxboro Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Foxboro Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxboro Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Foxboro Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln
Wheeling, IL 60090

Similar Pages

Wheeling 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheeling 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
Wheeling Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL
Gurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity