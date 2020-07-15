Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning furnished carpet garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers. Find your new home in our charming community, offering a resort style swimming pool, sand volleyball court, and monthly resident events. Stay tuned for updates on our fully redesigned clubhouse and renovated fitness center. COMING SOON!Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes feature open layouts, ample natural lighting, and tasteful interior finishes. Enjoy renovated galley-style kitchens, large sliding glass patio doors, walk-in closets and functional living space. Call today to schedule your visit! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.