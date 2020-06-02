665 West Irving Park Road

Amenities

Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors. Large master suite and generously sized guest bedroom. Rent includes heat, a/c, basic cable/internet, and water. Tenant only pays for electric. Full amenity complex includes 24-hour doorman, 24-hour fitness center, amazing outdoor pool, grills, sundeck, basketball court, theater, party room, market, cleaners, laundry room, yoga studio and salon. Amazing location close to Lake Shore Drive, buses, Red Line, lakefront, Wrigley, Lake view, Uptown, Marovitz golf course, tennis courts, and much more. Numerous parking options for rent in building.



