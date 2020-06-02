All apartments in Streamwood
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road

Location

665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors. Large master suite and generously sized guest bedroom. Rent includes heat, a/c, basic cable/internet, and water. Tenant only pays for electric. Full amenity complex includes 24-hour doorman, 24-hour fitness center, amazing outdoor pool, grills, sundeck, basketball court, theater, party room, market, cleaners, laundry room, yoga studio and salon. Amazing location close to Lake Shore Drive, buses, Red Line, lakefront, Wrigley, Lake view, Uptown, Marovitz golf course, tennis courts, and much more. Numerous parking options for rent in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
665 West Irving Park Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 665 West Irving Park Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
665 West Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road does offer parking.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 West Irving Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road has a pool.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road has accessible units.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 West Irving Park Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 665 West Irving Park Road has units with air conditioning.
