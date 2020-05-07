161 Locksley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite. Enjoy low-maintenance living with peaceful views of nature. Large 2-story foyer & central living room with wall of windows allows for plenty of natural light throughout the first floor. Open kitchen overlooks separate eating area, breakfast bar, custom built-in display cabinet & Large slider to patio. Private master retreat features vaulted ceiling, double windows, large closet & private bathroom with double vanity. 1st floor laundry and storage/pantry closet.