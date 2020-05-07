All apartments in Streamwood
Find more places like 161 Locksley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Streamwood, IL
/
161 Locksley Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:46 AM

161 Locksley Drive

161 Locksley Drive · (630) 400-7409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Streamwood
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite. Enjoy low-maintenance living with peaceful views of nature. Large 2-story foyer & central living room with wall of windows allows for plenty of natural light throughout the first floor. Open kitchen overlooks separate eating area, breakfast bar, custom built-in display cabinet & Large slider to patio. Private master retreat features vaulted ceiling, double windows, large closet & private bathroom with double vanity. 1st floor laundry and storage/pantry closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Locksley Drive have any available units?
161 Locksley Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Locksley Drive have?
Some of 161 Locksley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Locksley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
161 Locksley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Locksley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 161 Locksley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 161 Locksley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 161 Locksley Drive does offer parking.
Does 161 Locksley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Locksley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Locksley Drive have a pool?
No, 161 Locksley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 161 Locksley Drive have accessible units?
No, 161 Locksley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Locksley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Locksley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Locksley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Locksley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 161 Locksley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Streamwood 1 BedroomsStreamwood 2 Bedrooms
Streamwood 3 BedroomsStreamwood Apartments with Garage
Streamwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL
Western Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILAddison, ILClarendon Hills, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity