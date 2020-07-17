All apartments in Schaumburg
1862 Keystone Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1862 Keystone Place

1862 Keystone Place · (847) 830-2302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1862 Keystone Place, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
LOCATION, SIZE AND PRICE MAKES THIS A WINNER! A welcoming 2 STORY FOYER as you enter off the front porch. Walk in to a large living dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FIRST FLOOR DEN, is great space for a home office or play room. LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING installed in April 2019, , NEWER CARPET April 2019 and FULL PAINT JOB 2019. Open floor plan, combined living and dining area, BEAUTIFUL OAK RAIL STAIRCASE, THREE LARGE BEDROOMS! Unfinished BASEMENT. MASTER BEDROOM AND 3rd BEDROOMS WITH PRIVATE BALCONIES. Master bedroom features large WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath includes SOAKER TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS. SUPER CLOSE TO TO METRA, expressways and shopping. Front of unit is on Georgetown. Guest Parking in front of unit. Tot lot down the street. New AMAZON STORE coming to Schaumburg. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. REQUIREMENTS CREDIT SCORES 720 AND ABOVE, 2 YEAR JOB HISTORY, INCOME MUST SUPPORT RENT AND OTHER DEBT 50 DTI, ONE YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Keystone Place have any available units?
1862 Keystone Place has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 Keystone Place have?
Some of 1862 Keystone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Keystone Place currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Keystone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Keystone Place pet-friendly?
No, 1862 Keystone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 1862 Keystone Place offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Keystone Place offers parking.
Does 1862 Keystone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Keystone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Keystone Place have a pool?
No, 1862 Keystone Place does not have a pool.
Does 1862 Keystone Place have accessible units?
No, 1862 Keystone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Keystone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Keystone Place has units with dishwashers.
