1862 Keystone Place

LOCATION, SIZE AND PRICE MAKES THIS A WINNER! A welcoming 2 STORY FOYER as you enter off the front porch. Walk in to a large living dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FIRST FLOOR DEN, is great space for a home office or play room. LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING installed in April 2019, , NEWER CARPET April 2019 and FULL PAINT JOB 2019. Open floor plan, combined living and dining area, BEAUTIFUL OAK RAIL STAIRCASE, THREE LARGE BEDROOMS! Unfinished BASEMENT. MASTER BEDROOM AND 3rd BEDROOMS WITH PRIVATE BALCONIES. Master bedroom features large WALK IN CLOSET. Master bath includes SOAKER TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS. SUPER CLOSE TO TO METRA, expressways and shopping. Front of unit is on Georgetown. Guest Parking in front of unit. Tot lot down the street. New AMAZON STORE coming to Schaumburg. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. REQUIREMENTS CREDIT SCORES 720 AND ABOVE, 2 YEAR JOB HISTORY, INCOME MUST SUPPORT RENT AND OTHER DEBT 50 DTI, ONE YEAR LEASE.