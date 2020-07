Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage gym on-site laundry bbq/grill package receiving

RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge. Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents. The spacious cut of the floor plans gives you larger living areas. Combine all this with an extremely convenient location and the finest that Schaumburg has to offer. Versailles on the Lakes is the elegance that suits your higher style of living. We are just waiting for you...after all, don't you deserve the best?