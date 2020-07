Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2.1 bath Town Home w/2 Car Garage. Brand New flooring on the entire first level. Nice sized Kitchen with brand new Quartz counter tops. Eat in area with Sliding Glass Door to the Patio. Family Room w/ Fireplace. Master Bedroom 2 WIC and Private bath. Master bedroom Bath has Soaking Tub, Dual Sinks , and Step in Shower! Unit has been freshly painted and carpets cleaned. Won't last long! NO PETS!