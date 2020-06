Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

515 South Boulevard - Property Id: 198539



2 bedroom in Vintage Oak Park building. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. On site laundry. Additional rear romm that could be used as a third bedroom or office. Rear yard and front porch. One block from Oak Park-River Forest High School. One block from CTA Green Line. Three blocks from downtown Oak Park. Credit report and security deposit. Call 708 912 0908

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198539

