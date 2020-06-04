All apartments in Oak Park
429 North Lombard Avenue

429 North Lombard Avenue · (708) 250-2696
Location

429 North Lombard Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Living is easy in this generous sized, move in ready 1 bed/1 bath steps from everything Oak Park has to offer! This home is clad with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, & large windows that flood the space with natural light. The bright & open kitchen will inspire your inner chef complete with updated appliances, plenty of cabinetry storage, and dedicated space for dining table. Retreat & unwind in your master bedroom with large walk in closet. In unit washer & dryer. Storage located in the basement included with price. Building is investor friendly and well maintained with healthy reserves. Easy street permit parking. Close proximity to the green line & 290 access that will take you straight to downtown Chicago! Steps from downtown Oak Park, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have any available units?
429 North Lombard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 429 North Lombard Avenue have?
Some of 429 North Lombard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 North Lombard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 North Lombard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 North Lombard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 429 North Lombard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 429 North Lombard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 North Lombard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have a pool?
No, 429 North Lombard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 North Lombard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 North Lombard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 North Lombard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 North Lombard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
