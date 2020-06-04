429 North Lombard Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Living is easy in this generous sized, move in ready 1 bed/1 bath steps from everything Oak Park has to offer! This home is clad with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, & large windows that flood the space with natural light. The bright & open kitchen will inspire your inner chef complete with updated appliances, plenty of cabinetry storage, and dedicated space for dining table. Retreat & unwind in your master bedroom with large walk in closet. In unit washer & dryer. Storage located in the basement included with price. Building is investor friendly and well maintained with healthy reserves. Easy street permit parking. Close proximity to the green line & 290 access that will take you straight to downtown Chicago! Steps from downtown Oak Park, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more!