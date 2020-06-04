429 North Lombard Avenue

Amenities
Living is easy in this generous sized, move in ready 1 bed/1 bath steps from everything Oak Park has to offer! This home is clad with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, & large windows that flood the space with natural light. The bright & open kitchen will inspire your inner chef complete with updated appliances, plenty of cabinetry storage, and dedicated space for dining table. Retreat & unwind in your master bedroom with large walk in closet. In unit washer & dryer. Storage located in the basement included with price. Building is investor friendly and well maintained with healthy reserves. Easy street permit parking. Close proximity to the green line & 290 access that will take you straight to downtown Chicago! Steps from downtown Oak Park, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more!