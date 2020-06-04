All apartments in Oak Park
414 South Maple Avenue

414 South Maple Avenue · (773) 699-5570
Location

414 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
414 South Maple Avenue Apt #3, Oak Park, IL 60302 - 1 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Fonseca, Choosechicagohomes.com / Real People Realty, (773) 699-5570. Available from: 06/30/2016. No pets allowed. 414 S. Maple Oak Park 1 Bedroom & 1 Den. All utilities included!!! Amazing deal! All you pay is rent!! Hurry will go fast. Close to Blue Line! Close to Green Line! Close to Metra! Close to Eisenhower Expressway! Everything you need is here! Hurry will go fast! Contact Dave @ 773-699-5570 or david4869@yahoo.com $50 Application Fee Per Adult $925 Security Deposit ChooseChicagoHomes.com Real People Realty [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3589623 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
414 South Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
Is 414 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 South Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 South Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 South Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
