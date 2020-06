Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR EVERYTHING OAK PARK HAS TO OFFER. STORES, RESTAURANTS AND "EL" JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY. 1/2 BLOCK TO OAK PARK LIBRARY AND BEAUTIFUL SCOVILLE PARK. THIS UNIT IS AWAY FROM THE STREET AND VERY QUIET. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE HAS POCKET DOORS WHICH PROVIDE FLEXIBLE USE.HUGE DINING ROOM OFFERS MULTIPLE USES. NEWER APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND KITCHEN FLOOR. UPDATED FULL BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS. $200 move in fee. STREET PARKING WITH VILLAGE PERMIT.