127 North Marion Street

Amenities
Located in the center of downtown Oak Park, this light and bright unit has been recently rehabbed. This unit offers: beautiful laminate dark wood floors, sun-filled kitchen with room for table or island, dishwasher and natural gas stove, living room with exposed brick wall, large walk-in closets, central air-conditioning, skylight and free laundry right outside your front door. Steps to Green Line and Metro. Step outside for restaurants, shopping and everything downtown Oak Park has to offer! Minimum credit score of 675 required.