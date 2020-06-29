All apartments in Oak Park
127 North Marion Street

127 North Marion Street · (708) 528-1231
Location

127 North Marion Street, Oak Park, IL 60301

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
Located in the center of downtown Oak Park, this light and bright unit has been recently rehabbed. This unit offers: beautiful laminate dark wood floors, sun-filled kitchen with room for table or island, dishwasher and natural gas stove, living room with exposed brick wall, large walk-in closets, central air-conditioning, skylight and free laundry right outside your front door. Steps to Green Line and Metro. Step outside for restaurants, shopping and everything downtown Oak Park has to offer! Minimum credit score of 675 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 North Marion Street have any available units?
127 North Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 127 North Marion Street have?
Some of 127 North Marion Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 North Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 North Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 North Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 North Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 127 North Marion Street offer parking?
No, 127 North Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 North Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 North Marion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 North Marion Street have a pool?
No, 127 North Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 North Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 127 North Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 North Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 North Marion Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 North Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 North Marion Street has units with air conditioning.
