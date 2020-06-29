127 North Marion Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the center of downtown Oak Park, this light and bright unit has been recently rehabbed. This unit offers: beautiful laminate dark wood floors, sun-filled kitchen with room for table or island, dishwasher and natural gas stove, living room with exposed brick wall, large walk-in closets, central air-conditioning, skylight and free laundry right outside your front door. Steps to Green Line and Metro. Step outside for restaurants, shopping and everything downtown Oak Park has to offer! Minimum credit score of 675 required.