Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for rent now this spacious 5 bedroom Oak Park Home! First floor has 2 bedrooms and full bath a generous size living room and dining room combo and a kitchen finished with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms with generous closets, master suite with double sinks, tub and separate shower along with a huge walk in closet with skylight. A large family room with vaulted ceilings and attached office area on the second floor complete this home which could also be used as an extra bedroom. Many rooms are freshly painted. Zoned heating and cool system. Deck off the backdoor overlooks fenced in yard with detached garage with parking for 2 cars. No smoking and no pets.