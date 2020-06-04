All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 1010 Lake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
1010 Lake St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1010 Lake St

1010 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1010 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60302

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Amazing 2 bed / 2 bath! Brand new - Property Id: 243385

Experience the newest luxury high-rise in Oak Park offering a new level of living. It is nestled in Downtown Oak Park just steps away from public transit, local restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2-bathroom is a North West facing corner apartment that overlooks the pool and historic Austin Gardens. Call today and activate the Look & Lease Special.

Photos May be from a Similar Unit

Leasing Agent.
Leopoldo Gutierrez
773-786-6228
Sponsoring Broker
Live Here Homes.
773-782-1000
Chicago
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243385
Property Id 243385

(RLNE5784162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Lake St have any available units?
1010 Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 1010 Lake St have?
Some of 1010 Lake St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Lake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Lake St offer parking?
No, 1010 Lake St does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Lake St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Lake St have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Lake St has a pool.
Does 1010 Lake St have accessible units?
No, 1010 Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Lake St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Lake St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College