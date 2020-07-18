All apartments in O'Fallon
305 GRIFFIN GATE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

305 GRIFFIN GATE

305 Griffin Gate Street · (618) 624-2502
Location

305 Griffin Gate Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two Story Home in O'Fallon Meadows Subdivision, 17 x 13 Formal Living Room and 13 x 11 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Kitchen Includes Oak Cabinetry, Glass Top Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent Eat In Area Features Bay Window, 20 x 12 Vaulted Family Room Features Wood Burning Fireplace and Walks Out to Fenced Back Yard, 15 x 13 Master Bedroom Includes Private Bathroom, 11 x 11 Second Bedroom and 12 x 10 Third Bedroom, Back Patio, Whole House Attic Fan, Small Dog Negotiable, Not Cats Please, 4.8 Miles to Scott AFB, 20 Minute 17 Mile Drive to Downtown Saint Louis, O'Fallon School District, Available 08/05/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have any available units?
305 GRIFFIN GATE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have?
Some of 305 GRIFFIN GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 GRIFFIN GATE currently offering any rent specials?
305 GRIFFIN GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 GRIFFIN GATE pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 GRIFFIN GATE is pet friendly.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE offer parking?
Yes, 305 GRIFFIN GATE offers parking.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 GRIFFIN GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have a pool?
No, 305 GRIFFIN GATE does not have a pool.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have accessible units?
No, 305 GRIFFIN GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 GRIFFIN GATE has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 GRIFFIN GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 GRIFFIN GATE does not have units with air conditioning.
