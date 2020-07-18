305 GRIFFIN GATE

Amenities

Two Story Home in O'Fallon Meadows Subdivision, 17 x 13 Formal Living Room and 13 x 11 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Kitchen Includes Oak Cabinetry, Glass Top Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent Eat In Area Features Bay Window, 20 x 12 Vaulted Family Room Features Wood Burning Fireplace and Walks Out to Fenced Back Yard, 15 x 13 Master Bedroom Includes Private Bathroom, 11 x 11 Second Bedroom and 12 x 10 Third Bedroom, Back Patio, Whole House Attic Fan, Small Dog Negotiable, Not Cats Please, 4.8 Miles to Scott AFB, 20 Minute 17 Mile Drive to Downtown Saint Louis, O'Fallon School District, Available 08/05/2020.