1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, IL
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1337 North County 1337 North County
1337 N County Road, St. Clair County, IL
1 Bedroom
$595
Available Soon: 1 Bed 1 Bath - This property is a short drive to Scott Air Force Base, McKendree University & Southwestern Illinois College. We are also minutes to highway 64.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
114 Ashley Drive
114 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ground level Condo. Open floor plan. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with appliances: stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The patio has a storage unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
316 North 2nd Street
316 North 2nd Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
540 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Twelve Oaks Subdivision, 14 x 13 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom and 21 x 10 Second Bedroom, Trash Service Included, Off Street Parking, No Pets
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 South 35TH Street
10 South 35th Street, Belleville, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
681 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment in Belleville, 16 x 14 Living Room, 12 x 11 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Water, Sewer and Trash Included, Off Street Parking, Available 06/01/2020.
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
131 Ashley Drive
131 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
540 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8 Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet.
Last updated December 19 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
1100 Arrowhead
1100 Arrowhead Dr, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
600 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Collinsville has new carpet and a Large bedroom! Full bath, kitchen and large living room too! Water, sewer and trash are included. Range and refrigerator are furnished. Directions:
