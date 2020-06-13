/
mascoutah
40 Apartments for rent in Mascoutah, IL📍
321 West Main 321 West Main
321 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
3 Bedrooms
$945
Coming Soon: 3 Bed 1 Bath - Large TWO Bedroom 1 Bath Available in Mascoutah, large rooms large yard partially fenced.
314 West Main 314 West Main
314 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Available in April: 2 Bed 2 Bath - Available in April. This 2 bed 2 bath will not last long Hardwood floors Full finished basement Great school district. Minutes to SAFB, Belleville and shopping., 30 minute drive to St. Louis (RLNE5802655)
602 South Jefferson
602 South Jefferson Street, Mascoutah, IL
Studio
$2,708
ERWIN PLAZA: Approximately 2,500+SF of contiguous beautiful professional office / medical space available. Space is Class A, fully furnished with reception area, 5 large offices, (one with private restroom and back entrance).
Results within 5 miles of Mascoutah
207 PERRYMAN Street
207 Perryman St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Lebanon, 24 x 16 Living Room, 16 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher, 15 x 12 Main Floor Master Bedroom with Walk
104 South STANTON Street
104 Stanton St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Lebanon, Wood Flooring Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 18 x 11 Living Room Features Bay Window, 11 x 7 Dining Area, 9 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,
Results within 10 miles of Mascoutah
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
1493 Schwarz Meadow
1493 Schwarz Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1493 Schwarz Meadow Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE3220422)
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
2753 Cedar Grove Dr
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Green Mount Manor - Property Id: 125779 Green Mount Manor is a beautiful community with easy access to restaurants and shopping. Direct access to highway 64 just minutes from 255.
206 Meadowbrook
206 Meadowbrook Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$675
980 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent in the desired O'Fallon area. Spacious living room offers area for entertainment with an open concept kitchen. Yard is fully fenced in and there is an abundance of nature to enjoy in this quiet home.
120 North VINE Street
120 North Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1560 sqft
Spacious Two Story House in Downtown OFallon Features Many Nice Updates, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Living Room, 14 x 13 Dining Area, 15 x 10 Kitchen Provides Gas Range and Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Not Provided, Peninsula
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
2667 Piper Hills Drive
2667 Piper Hills Drive, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1509 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in.
600 JOYCE Lane
600 Joyce Lane, New Baden, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1765 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Caylin Ridge Estates, New Carpet and Wood Laminate Flooring, Updated Interior Photos Coming Soon, 16 x 12 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 21 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Range with Built in Microwave,
14 Impala
14 Impala Court, St. Clair County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story Townhome with one car garage. Kitchen with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Wood laminate flooring on the main level. Living room in the fireplace. Stairs and bedrooms are carpeted.
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.
419-8 Ponderosa Ave
419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level.
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mascoutah, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $730 for a 1-bedroom, $948 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,256 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mascoutah, check out our monthly Mascoutah Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mascoutah area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mascoutah from include St. Louis, St. Charles, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights.
