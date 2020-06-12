/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, IL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.
1 of 12
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
1 of 1
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Results within 10 miles of O'Fallon
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2321 Tramore
2321 Tramore, Madison County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/16/20 VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/15 TWO BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,
Similar Pages
O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsO'Fallon 3 BedroomsO'Fallon Apartments with Balcony
O'Fallon Apartments with GarageO'Fallon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsO'Fallon Apartments with ParkingO'Fallon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO