2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, IL
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
419-8 Ponderosa Ave
419 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/-zli43b1uJo NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS & LOFT, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT End unit with two bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths. New laminate flooring on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
410 Colleen
410 Colleen Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2-Story townhome. The main level has a living room, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher with wood laminate flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
115 FREY Lane
115 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Ranch Style House in Upland Terrace Subdivision, 20 x 11 Living Room, 11 x 9 Dining Room, 11 x 10 Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 First Bedroom,
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1006 SCOTT TROY Road
1006 Scott Troy Rd, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
Two Bedroom House with 14 x 11 Living Room, 9 x 8 Kitchen Provides Electric Range, Refrigerator and Garbage Disposal, 14 x 8 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 8 First Bedroom and 10 x 9 Second Bedroom, Partially Finished Basement
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
8 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
5 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Skyline View Dr
211 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
900 sqft
211 Skyline Available 06/26/20 UPPER LEVEL UNIT AVAILABLE!! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit w/ 1 car carport! Unit has washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, stove, and a dishwasher for $690 a month. Trash pickup is included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
286 Skyline View Dr
286 Skyline View Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
286 Skyline View Dr. Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse on Skyline View Drive. Unit has washer/dryer hook-ups, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher for $700/month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1401 N Illinois St. Lot 27
1401 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
728 sqft
Welcome to 1401 N. Illinois St. Lot #27 at Swansea MH Park. Swansea MH Park is located in Swansea, Illinois right off 159 near downtown Belleville and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 South 33rd Street
105 South 33rd Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Sauter Heights Subdivision, 15 x 12 Living Room, 13 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 First Bedroom and 12 x 10 Second Bedroom, Unfinished
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1320 N 1st St
1320 N 1st St, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
View a virtual tour at https://youtu.be/3Cj4XfMczc8 AVAILABLE NOW 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Apartment, upper level. Rent is $695+ $25 sewer/month. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Coin washer/dryer available. Off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
120 South Main Street
120 South Main Street, Shiloh, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath upper level apartment in a great Shiloh location. Close to Scott AFB, hospitals, I64, St. Louis, shopping and more! Updates include new doors and fresh paint. Gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for storage.
