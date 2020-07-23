/
/
st clair county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:58 AM
114 Apartments for rent in St. Clair County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
11 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
13 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$870
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
3 Units Available
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$610
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
792 sqft
Stylish apartments for a relaxing lifestyle. Features include a swimming pool and sun deck. Each apartment has a full kitchen and air conditioning. Located near the beautiful historic city of Belleville.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
3 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
314 GOLDENROD Lane
314 Goldenrod Lane, Swansea, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1732 sqft
Two Story Home in Meadowlake Acres Subdivision Includes 16 x 11 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace, 19 x 12 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Breakfast Peninsula, Full Hallway
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
814 WHITE OAK Drive
814 White Oak Drive, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
1080 sqft
Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Includes Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2753 Cedar Grove Drive
2753 Cedar Grove Drive, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Rental - Property Id: 319147 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2753-cedar-grove-drive-belleville-il/319147 Property Id 319147 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944041)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Richard
1215 Richard Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5932873)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
609 saint cecilia
609 St Cecelia Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$725
- (RLNE5932872)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
515 E Washington
515 East Washington Street, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
650 sqft
- (RLNE5917961)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 saint gregory
19 St Gregory Drive, Cahokia, IL
Studio
$800
- (RLNE5907013)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Denovion Ct
18 Denovion Court, Cahokia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Recently Renovated 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House! - Come check out this adorable, updated home! The house is a split level home with new paint. The eat in kitchen is large and bright, with plenty of room for the whole family.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1337 North County 1337 North County
1337 N County Road, St. Clair County, IL
1 Bedroom
$595
Available Soon: 1 Bed 1 Bath - This property is a short drive to Scott Air Force Base, McKendree University & Southwestern Illinois College. We are also minutes to highway 64.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3805 White
3805 White Street, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5760617)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Sunset Dr
1 Sunset Drive, Freeburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$585
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Freeburg Apartment, $585. Great location. 701 sq ft. Very clean. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Large living room; large utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups; large hall closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
414 N. County Road
414 N County Road, Mascoutah, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
1224 sqft
- Well maintained duplex in Mascoutah close to everything including schools, main roads and Scott Air Force Base. The home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath, fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry room, patio and nice size bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3512 Lebanon Avenue
3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL
Studio
$995
1710 sqft
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Eagle Ridge
303 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood laminate floors in the living room with brick surround fireplace. Sliding doors to patio. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, beautiful tile backsplash, updated kitchen faucet.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Henry St
912 Henry St, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$580
800 sqft
Totally remodeled apartment in Collinsville. Kitchen offers black appliances; range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher! Extra large bedroom and plenty of off street parking. Directions: St Clair Ave East on Arrowhead,, Right on to Henry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1024 South Charles Street
1024 South Charles Street, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Welcome to your very own home near the Fairgrounds close to restaurants and entertainment. This house offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a whole lot of character. With a full, unfinished basement, storage space will not be an issue.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Park
4053 Mississippi Avenue, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
The Cottonwood Park Apartments are a quiet and clean place to live only 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis. We strive for our complex to be the best in town. We have a laundromat and full time maintenance staff on site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Clair County area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILCahokia, ILFairview Heights, ILCollinsville, ILNormandy, MOAffton, MO