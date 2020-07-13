Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

84 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, IL with parking

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
119 SUGAR PINE Lane
119 Sugar Pine Lane, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$665
875 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Pine Tree Estates, Open Floor Plan and White Trim Package, 18 X 13 Living Room Walks Out to Private Deck, 20 X 9 Eat In Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and Adjacent Dining Area,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
106 Lee Drive
106 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$590
600 sqft
Available Now; 2 bed, 1 bath ground level apartment currently available in OFallon, IL. Off Street Parking Available. Quiet location and blocks from the popular down town Ofallon eateries and boutiques

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
953 Benjamin Drive
953 Benjamin Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2834 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Desired location! Incredibly maintained 2 story home in the "Moye School' neighborhood. Enjoy your family meals on the beautiful deck, eat-in kitchen or in the formal dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
726 TITAN Drive
726 Titan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1961 sqft
Condominium in Cambridge Commons Subdivision, 9 Foot First Floor Ceilings, 14 x 14 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 10 x 9 Galley Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
306 THORNE CREEK Court
306 Thorne Creek Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3368 sqft
Cul-de-Sac Home in Winding Creek Estates, 9 Foot Main Floor Ceilings, 13 x 12 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Living Room, 21 x 15 Family Room Provides Brick Hearth Fireplace, 14 x 13 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
822 WHITE OAK Drive
822 White Oak Dr, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
463 PONDEROSA Avenue
463 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Two Story Townhouse in Pinetree Estates, 15 x 14 Vaulted Living Room and 15 x 14 Kitchen, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator Included, Main Floor Also Provides Full Bathroom and 12 x 10 Bedroom with Double Closets, Upstairs Includes 15 x 14

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
305 GRIFFIN GATE
305 Griffin Gate Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
Two Story Home in O'Fallon Meadows Subdivision, 17 x 13 Formal Living Room and 13 x 11 Dining Room, 16 x 12 Kitchen Includes Oak Cabinetry, Glass Top Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Adjacent Eat In Area

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1001 West NIXON Drive
1001 West Nixon Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1488 sqft
Three Bedroom Split Level House in Westbrook Subdivision, Upstairs Includes 15 x 11 Living Room, 15 x 10 Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Dining Area Walks Out to Back Deck, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 10 Master

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
Two bedrooms, one and a half bath duplex with a loft. One bedroom is located on the main level, as well as a half bathroom with washer/dryer hookups. The master bedroom is on the upper level; which also offers a loft with a fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
310 East Hwy 50
310 Illinois Highway 50, O'Fallon, IL
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 Story Building located at 310 E. Hwy 50 in O'Fallon, IL 62209. UPSTAIRS UNIT approx 1000 sq ft available. Elevator and stairway to office. Large windows facing Rt 50. 2nd office unit also available with approx 2000 sq ft for $2000 per mo.

1 of 12

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1105 PRINCETON Drive
1105 Princeton Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1387 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Southview Gardens Subdivision, 17 x 15 Living Room, 27 x 12 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Breakfast Peninsula, Adjacent Dining Area with Back Yard Access, Full Hallway Bathroom,

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
914 Terrace Court
914 Terrace Court, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring & upgrades throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4378 REDFIELD Drive
4378 Redfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4882 sqft
Cul-de-Sac Home in Stonefield Crossing Features Porcelain Tile Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 20 x 17 Living Room with Gas Fireplace, 14 x 10 Dining Room, 15 x 10 Kitchen Includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range, Built In

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4980 Benchmark Centre
4980 Benchmark Centre Drive, Swansea, IL
Studio
$1,950
1575 sqft
Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in O'Fallon, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some O'Fallon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

