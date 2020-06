Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout. The formal eating area connects to the family room and kitchen. Large lower level has bath and huge laundry room. Great backyard with a detached garage with cozy enclosure. Naperville schools. Close to dining, shopping, Metra and I-88. Available first week in June.



(RLNE5742864)