541 Cypress Drive

Great Rental Home Near Downtown Naperville - Location...Location...Location...Near downtown Naperville and located in the West Highlands, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental home features extensive high-end remodeling and updates throughout the home including new bathrooms with heated floors and designer vanities, a new kitchen with a 36" Vulcan Convection Oven, Viking Stove and top of the line Kitchen Aid Appliances. New Windows throughout the home with Hunter Douglas Shades, a high efficiency HVAC system, designer patio with fire pit and extensive landscape lighting, Leaf Guard gutters and an underground draining system, ADT Pulse Safewatch Security System, and refinished original hardwood floors. Enjoy a formal living room and a dining room with patio doors that lead to the back yard and patio, and relax in the family room with a wood burning fireplace complete with a circulation fan.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3871667)