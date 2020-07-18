All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

541 Cypress Drive

541 Cypress Drive · (630) 420-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

541 Cypress Drive, Naperville, IL 60540
West Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 541 Cypress Drive · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Great Rental Home Near Downtown Naperville - Location...Location...Location...Near downtown Naperville and located in the West Highlands, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental home features extensive high-end remodeling and updates throughout the home including new bathrooms with heated floors and designer vanities, a new kitchen with a 36" Vulcan Convection Oven, Viking Stove and top of the line Kitchen Aid Appliances. New Windows throughout the home with Hunter Douglas Shades, a high efficiency HVAC system, designer patio with fire pit and extensive landscape lighting, Leaf Guard gutters and an underground draining system, ADT Pulse Safewatch Security System, and refinished original hardwood floors. Enjoy a formal living room and a dining room with patio doors that lead to the back yard and patio, and relax in the family room with a wood burning fireplace complete with a circulation fan.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3871667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Cypress Drive have any available units?
541 Cypress Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 541 Cypress Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
541 Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 541 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 541 Cypress Drive offer parking?
No, 541 Cypress Drive does not offer parking.
Does 541 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Cypress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 541 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 541 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 541 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
