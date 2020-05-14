All apartments in Naperville
2955 Gypsum Circle
2955 Gypsum Circle

2955 Gypsum Circle · (708) 420-6482
Location

2955 Gypsum Circle, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1271 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY!!! THREE LEVELS of living with a BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW, VAULTED CEILINGS, FIRE PLACE, CHIC NEW FLOORS on 1st floor, Finished basement includes 3rd bedroom and rec room. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Master BED w/Walk in Closet and MASTER BATH. Separate Laundry Room. All Appliances incld. Rent includes Water and trash pick up. $40 credit check/background check fee/per adult. Call or text Listing Agent for rent application. No smoking or pets. DISTRICT 204 Close to shopping, schools, and easy access to train and expressways. $50 Rent Discount for two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have any available units?
2955 Gypsum Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 Gypsum Circle have?
Some of 2955 Gypsum Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Gypsum Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Gypsum Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Gypsum Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2955 Gypsum Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Gypsum Circle does offer parking.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Gypsum Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have a pool?
No, 2955 Gypsum Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have accessible units?
No, 2955 Gypsum Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 Gypsum Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Gypsum Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Gypsum Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
