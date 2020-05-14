2955 Gypsum Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY!!! THREE LEVELS of living with a BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW, VAULTED CEILINGS, FIRE PLACE, CHIC NEW FLOORS on 1st floor, Finished basement includes 3rd bedroom and rec room. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, Master BED w/Walk in Closet and MASTER BATH. Separate Laundry Room. All Appliances incld. Rent includes Water and trash pick up. $40 credit check/background check fee/per adult. Call or text Listing Agent for rent application. No smoking or pets. DISTRICT 204 Close to shopping, schools, and easy access to train and expressways. $50 Rent Discount for two year lease.