2909 Saganashkee Ln

Amenities
Beautiful end unit luxury townhome in prestigious pool, clubhouse & Tennis community! Open floor plan with maple kitchen, overlooking both the dining room and living room. Corian breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, stainless appliances. Master bedroom W/Bath. Opens to nice size backyard. Other features include: Hardwood throughout, vaulted ceiling, 2 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets allowed with non refundable deposit. Highly ranked district 204 Naperville schools w/walking distance to eleme and Middle schl. Parks/ Playground/Walking trail, walk to library/YMCA/NAPER Cross.
AVAILABLE FROM JULY 1st.