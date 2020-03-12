All apartments in Naperville
2909 Saganashkee Ln

2909 Saganashkee Lane · (732) 208-9161
Location

2909 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville, IL 60564
Tall Grass

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 1963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end unit luxury townhome in prestigious pool, clubhouse & Tennis community! Open floor plan with maple kitchen, overlooking both the dining room and living room. Corian breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, stainless appliances. Master bedroom W/Bath. Opens to nice size backyard. Other features include: Hardwood throughout, vaulted ceiling, 2 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets allowed with non refundable deposit. Highly ranked district 204 Naperville schools w/walking distance to eleme and Middle schl. Parks/ Playground/Walking trail, walk to library/YMCA/NAPER Cross.

AVAILABLE FROM JULY 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have any available units?
2909 Saganashkee Ln has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have?
Some of 2909 Saganashkee Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Saganashkee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Saganashkee Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Saganashkee Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln does offer parking.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln has a pool.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have accessible units?
No, 2909 Saganashkee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Saganashkee Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2909 Saganashkee Ln has units with air conditioning.
