2909 Saganashkee Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful end unit luxury townhome in prestigious pool, clubhouse & Tennis community! Open floor plan with maple kitchen, overlooking both the dining room and living room. Corian breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, stainless appliances. Master bedroom W/Bath. Opens to nice size backyard. Other features include: Hardwood throughout, vaulted ceiling, 2 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets allowed with non refundable deposit. Highly ranked district 204 Naperville schools w/walking distance to eleme and Middle schl. Parks/ Playground/Walking trail, walk to library/YMCA/NAPER Cross.



AVAILABLE FROM JULY 1st.