This super clean 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath is immaculate and ready for move-in! Brand New Carpet - Fresh Paint Throughout - Custom Built-In Buffet in the Dining Room - New Tile in the Powder Room and Kitchen - NEW SS Oven, Stove & Dishwasher (not shown in pics) and New Refrigerator coming soon. Enjoy the fireplace in the Living Room and the stunning views of the pond & fountain in the backyard. Both bedrooms have a bathroom en suite and walk-in closets. 2nd Floor Laundry for convenience. Ideal location in walking distance to Naperville 204 schools, Library, shopping and parks. Ready for occupancy on May 2 - NO Pets - Credit Score of 650 or higher is required.