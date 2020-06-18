224 East Bailey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse. Unit has new flooring, new lighting fixtures, granite, new kitchen cabinets, wooden 6 panel doors, and newer bathroom vanity etc. Pets are ok with additional pet deposit. Security may also vary depending on their credit. Tenant MUST carry rental insurance for the duration of the lease. Income MUST 2 1/2 times the rent & good employment and rental history is a must. In-unit Washer & dryer. Available for immediate possession. Minimum credit score 650.