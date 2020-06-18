All apartments in Naperville
224 East Bailey Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:06 PM

224 East Bailey Road

224 East Bailey Road · (630) 303-7731
Location

224 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL 60565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully rehabbed unit backs to the tennis courts, park/playground, pool and the clubhouse. Unit has new flooring, new lighting fixtures, granite, new kitchen cabinets, wooden 6 panel doors, and newer bathroom vanity etc. Pets are ok with additional pet deposit. Security may also vary depending on their credit. Tenant MUST carry rental insurance for the duration of the lease. Income MUST 2 1/2 times the rent & good employment and rental history is a must. In-unit Washer & dryer. Available for immediate possession. Minimum credit score 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 East Bailey Road have any available units?
224 East Bailey Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 East Bailey Road have?
Some of 224 East Bailey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 East Bailey Road currently offering any rent specials?
224 East Bailey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 East Bailey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 East Bailey Road is pet friendly.
Does 224 East Bailey Road offer parking?
No, 224 East Bailey Road does not offer parking.
Does 224 East Bailey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 East Bailey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 East Bailey Road have a pool?
Yes, 224 East Bailey Road has a pool.
Does 224 East Bailey Road have accessible units?
No, 224 East Bailey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 224 East Bailey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 East Bailey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 East Bailey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 East Bailey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
