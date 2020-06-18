All apartments in Naperville
Naperville, IL
2136 Lindsay Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:08 AM

2136 Lindsay Drive

2136 Lindsay Drive · (630) 414-5729
Location

2136 Lindsay Drive, Naperville, IL 60564

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2475 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath home with Finished Basement! Beautifully flowing Hardwood Floors throughout first floor! Two Story Very Bright Living Room, Separate Dinning Room with Custom Drapery! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and all Stainless Steel Appliances! Family Room with Fire Place! Master Bedroom with private Bath, Dual Sink, Separate Shower and Walk in Closet! Fully Finished Basement! Professionally maintained Yard! New Ac and Furnace! Newly painted Deck! Award Winning School District 204 with Neuqua Valley High School! Bus to all 3 Schools! Close to Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment, Public Library and Park! Very Friendly Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have any available units?
2136 Lindsay Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2136 Lindsay Drive have?
Some of 2136 Lindsay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Lindsay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Lindsay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Lindsay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Lindsay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Lindsay Drive does offer parking.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 Lindsay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have a pool?
No, 2136 Lindsay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2136 Lindsay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Lindsay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 Lindsay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2136 Lindsay Drive has units with air conditioning.
