2136 Lindsay Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Mission Oaks Subdivision! Very Bright with Open Floor Plan! Well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath home with Finished Basement! Beautifully flowing Hardwood Floors throughout first floor! Two Story Very Bright Living Room, Separate Dinning Room with Custom Drapery! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and all Stainless Steel Appliances! Family Room with Fire Place! Master Bedroom with private Bath, Dual Sink, Separate Shower and Walk in Closet! Fully Finished Basement! Professionally maintained Yard! New Ac and Furnace! Newly painted Deck! Award Winning School District 204 with Neuqua Valley High School! Bus to all 3 Schools! Close to Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment, Public Library and Park! Very Friendly Neighborhood!