2105 Countryside Circle

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. SUPER CLEAN AND NEAT! 4 BED ROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH, FINISHED BASEMENT, CRAWL SPACE! HUGE DECK AND FENCED YARD WITH MATURE TREES. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES FEATURES NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BACK SPLASH AND CABINETS! BREAKFAST AREA WITH TABLE SPACE AND FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND BOOK CASES. RECENTLY UPDATED DOWNSTAIRS BATHROOM, FRESH PAINT, AND NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT THIS 4-BEDROOM HOME. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM (27 X 15) WITH FULL BATH AND WIC. NEWER ROOF AND GUTTERS. NEWER WINDOWS. COME SEE THIS GREAT HOME IN NAPERVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT 203! NAPERVILLE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL! RENT INCLUDES PROFESSIONAL LAWN MOWING AND LAWN CARE. LOCATION! LOCATION! MINUTES TO DOWN TOWN NAPERVILLE, RESTAURANTS AND CENTENNIAL BEACH! TENANT SCREENING TO BE COMPLETED BY LAND LORD REFERRED FIRM-CISI