1990 Golden Gate Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 3:57 PM

1990 Golden Gate Lane

1990 Golden Gate Lane · (630) 988-3758
Location

1990 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent north Naperville location close to the Metra and 88 ~ Perfect for commuters! Spacious (1517 sq. ft) two bedroom. two full bath townhome with an open floor plan, featuring volume ceilings and brand new flooring in the living room and hallway. Huge kitchen with stainless appliances, island and nice table space. Master bedroom with good sized walk-in closet. Laundry with XXL washer and dryer. Pond views for you to enjoy too. Close to a variety of shopping, entertainment and downtown Naperville. Available immediately. Good credit (700+) is a must, along with monthly income of at least $5700.00. Each tenant over 18 must complete the board application, and provide a recent credit and criminal background report, copy of driver's license and last 2 months of pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have any available units?
1990 Golden Gate Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have?
Some of 1990 Golden Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Golden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Golden Gate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Golden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Golden Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Golden Gate Lane does offer parking.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 Golden Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 1990 Golden Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1990 Golden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Golden Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Golden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Golden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
