1990 Golden Gate Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent north Naperville location close to the Metra and 88 ~ Perfect for commuters! Spacious (1517 sq. ft) two bedroom. two full bath townhome with an open floor plan, featuring volume ceilings and brand new flooring in the living room and hallway. Huge kitchen with stainless appliances, island and nice table space. Master bedroom with good sized walk-in closet. Laundry with XXL washer and dryer. Pond views for you to enjoy too. Close to a variety of shopping, entertainment and downtown Naperville. Available immediately. Good credit (700+) is a must, along with monthly income of at least $5700.00. Each tenant over 18 must complete the board application, and provide a recent credit and criminal background report, copy of driver's license and last 2 months of pay stubs.