Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

MUST SEE!! Beautifully updated 2 Story Condo in the heart of DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE!! Features two large bedrooms with Vaulted ceilings and convenient second floor laundry with brand new LG washer and dryer! All new STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE countertops in Large eat-in kitchen with adjacent Half bath on first floor. Beautiful NEW flooring consistent on both levels! Full bath features custom modern tile detail. Nice private balcony perfect for grilling! Water and Parking included. PETS ALLOWED, UPON LANDLORD APPROVAL.