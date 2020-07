144 East BAILEY Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

MOST REASONABLY PRICED, NEW WHITE TRIM & SIX PANEL DOORS. LIGHTED CEILING FANS IN DINING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK IN CLOSET. BRAND NEW MASTER BATHROOM, POWDER ROOM, KITCHEN. NEW KITCHEN CABINET WITH HI-MACS COUNTER TOP. NEW BATHTUB SHOWER, NEW TOILET, AND NEW VANITY, NEW CERAMIC FLOOR. ALL NEW PLUMBING. VACATION AT HOME. HURRY! CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED AT 50 CASH FOR EACH ADULT APPLICANT. NO OUTSIDE CREDIT REPORT ACCEPTED. MINIMAL 2 YEARS LEASE. THE PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE. NO RENT TO OWN ALLOWED. EITHER RENT OR PURCHASE. TENANTS AND AGENT MUST WEAR FACE MASK, GLOVE, GOGGLE AND not sick WHEN VIEW THE CONDO DUE TO COVID-19.