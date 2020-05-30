615 Maple Ct

Amenities

Looking for an updated home, that still boasts tons of character? Look no further, and make this stunning townhome your new home today! With a convenient location to the downtown, cut down on your daily commute, and have access to the highly desirable River Trails School District. At the end of a long day, return home and cook up your favorite meal in your generous sized eat-in kitchen, featuring updated kitchen counters, and chic new cabinetry. The front living room is light, bright, and airy featuring ample amount of natural lighting flowing in, creating a inviting atmosphere for you to enjoy. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement, equipped with a wet bar, perfect for you to host your friends for the next big game. Settle in just in time for spring, and spend warm days in your completely fenced in backyard, sitting on the patio, soaking up the sun! Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call and schedule your tour today!