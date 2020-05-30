All apartments in Mount Prospect
Find more places like 615 Maple Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Prospect, IL
/
615 Maple Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

615 Maple Ct

615 North Maple Court · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Prospect
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

615 North Maple Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for an updated home, that still boasts tons of character? Look no further, and make this stunning townhome your new home today! With a convenient location to the downtown, cut down on your daily commute, and have access to the highly desirable River Trails School District. At the end of a long day, return home and cook up your favorite meal in your generous sized eat-in kitchen, featuring updated kitchen counters, and chic new cabinetry. The front living room is light, bright, and airy featuring ample amount of natural lighting flowing in, creating a inviting atmosphere for you to enjoy. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement, equipped with a wet bar, perfect for you to host your friends for the next big game. Settle in just in time for spring, and spend warm days in your completely fenced in backyard, sitting on the patio, soaking up the sun! Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Maple Ct have any available units?
615 Maple Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 615 Maple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
615 Maple Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Maple Ct pet-friendly?
No, 615 Maple Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Prospect.
Does 615 Maple Ct offer parking?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not offer parking.
Does 615 Maple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Maple Ct have a pool?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not have a pool.
Does 615 Maple Ct have accessible units?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Maple Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Maple Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Maple Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 Maple Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
The Element
1550 Dempster St
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Similar Pages

Mount Prospect 1 BedroomsMount Prospect 2 Bedrooms
Mount Prospect Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Prospect Pet Friendly Places
Mount Prospect Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity